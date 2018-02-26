MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 17-year-old boy died Sunday night after being hit by a Northstar Commuter Rail train near Elk River.
Metro Transit authorities said the incident happened at about 6 p.m. near Ogden St. SW and 192nd Ave. NW. Two pedestrians were walking westbound on the track bed when a train heading westbound hit one of the pedestrians.
The pedestrian hit was pronounced dead at the scene. The other avoided injury. Authorities identified the victim Monday as 17-year-old Grayson McKay Dow of Elk River.
Officials say there is no pedestrian or street crossing where the teenager was hit. Passengers were on the train at the time of the incident. What led up to the incident is under investigation.