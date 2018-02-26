Filed Under:Elk River, Fatal Train Crash, Grayson McKay Dow, Northstar Commuter Rail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 17-year-old boy died Sunday night after being hit by a Northstar Commuter Rail train near Elk River.

Metro Transit authorities said the incident happened at about 6 p.m. near Ogden St. SW and 192nd Ave. NW. Two pedestrians were walking westbound on the track bed when a train heading westbound hit one of the pedestrians.

The pedestrian hit was pronounced dead at the scene. The other avoided injury. Authorities identified the victim Monday as 17-year-old Grayson McKay Dow of Elk River.

Officials say there is no pedestrian or street crossing where the teenager was hit. Passengers were on the train at the time of the incident. What led up to the incident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch