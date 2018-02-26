INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman and her fiancé are dead following a fire in Inver Grove Heights.

The blaze broke out just after 8 p.m. on Sunday in a trailer home in the Skyline Village park.

Jodee Enfield, the sister of one of the victims, Tiffany Meyers, returned to the scene of the fire on Monday morning.

Emfield says her sister and her fiancé, Dave L’Heureux, lived in a red trailer home together before a fire broke out in the kitchen, killing them both.

Investigators said a neighbor called 911 after seeing a glow coming from the home on Sunday night.

When crews arrived, they began fighting the fire and used a thermal imaging camera to find both of the victims inside.

The couple was taken to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Enfield was at a loss for words, describing memories of her sister, who was her son’s god mother.

“She was awesome, she was so proud of her nephew,” Enfield said.

Enfield also said the couple had two cats who did not survive the fire.

The couple did not have any children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police in Inver Grove Heights and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.