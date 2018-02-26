MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspended Lakeville middle school principal is facing new charges — this time for burglary.

Christopher Endicott, 50, was arrested earlier this month and charged with stalking a police detective who was investigating him for stalking someone else. He was placed on administrative leave from Century Middle School in Lakeville last month after police announced they were looking into accusations involving the misuse of school computers.

On Thursday, Endicott was arrested again in Otter Tail County, where sheriff’s deputies found him in an ice house on East Battle Lake. The Sheriff’s office said he was a fugitive.

Endicott is now charged with one felony count of second degree burglary in connection with a 2015 incident with his neighbor.

According to the criminal complaint, Endicott’s neighbors in Apple Valley discovered that someone had broken into their basement in the Nov. 1, 2015. They found someone had stolen a ring with a diamond and a set of their house keys.

When police searched Endicott’s office at the middle school last month, they found the ring and keys in the drawer of a file cabinet. The neighbor later identified the items as the ones that were stolen more than two years prior.

Endicott’s next court appearance is set for March 8.