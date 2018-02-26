Filed Under:Bowlus, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man and a teenager are facing charges in connection with a string of vehicle thefts in central Minnesota.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Joshua Johanson and a 13-year-old boy face charges for motor vehicle theft and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said a resident in Bowlus, Minnesota, reported a vehicle theft just before 6 a.m. Sunday. The resident said the stolen vehicle was eventually returned to the home and two people ran from the scene.

While investigating the theft, deputies received multiple complaints about vehicle thefts in the area. People reported several items stolen, including jackets, snow pants, tools and money.

A tip led to a search of a home on the 200 block of Second Street North, where several of the stolen items were recovered.

The sheriff’s office said all of the targeted vehicles were unlocked.

Johanson is in custody at the Morrison County Jail.

