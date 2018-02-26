(credit: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metallica is headed to the Twin Cities in September, but they won’t be returning to U.S. Bank Stadium.
The legendary rock band instead will bring its WorldWired Tour to Target Center on Sept. 4, the venue announced Monday.
Ticket sales for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket costs range between $75 and $145. They can be purchased online at AXS.com.
And fans shouldn’t wait on buying them.
When Metallica played U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016, tickets for the show sold out in 10 minutes.
Metallica super-fans can also purchase a Black Ticket, which will get them into any Metallica show in North America during the 2018-2019 tour season.
The cost? $569.