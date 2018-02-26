MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have until March 6 to use their franchise/transition tag on a current player if they so desire, but it appears it won’t be on a quarterback.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Vikings are not expected to place the franchise tag on quarterback Case Keenum. It means Keenum would become a free agent, and the Vikings don’t currently have a quarterback under contract.

The #Vikings are not expected to franchise tag QB Case Keenum and he’s slated to hit free agency, per sources with knowledge of the team’s thinking. Barring a change of heart, Minnesota joins the fray for a starting QB… and will make these next few weeks fascinating. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2018

Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford were all in the final years of their contracts in the 2017-18 season. Keenum stepped in after Bradford went down after a Week 1 knee injury and helped lead the Vikings to the NFC North Division title and a 13-3 regular season record.

Keenum completed more than 67 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Bradford had a career game in the Vikings’ Week 1 win over New Orleans, but was never the same the rest of the season. Bridgewater opened the season on the physically unable to perform list, was eventually activated and spent the last half of the season as the No. 2 quarterback.

He threw one pass in reserve time against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was tipped and intercepted. Bridgewater hasn’t seen significant game action since suffering a devastating knee injury.

The Vikings could be in pursuit of Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is unlikely to remain with the Redskins after they traded for quarterback Alex Smith. The move can’t be official until the league year starts in March.