ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday after collecting seven points in four wins last week.

Staal tied for first in the NHL last week with four goals and seven points. He recorded at least one point in all four games, all Wild victories, as Minnesota moved into third place in the Central Division.

His first goal of the week came in a 4-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, the 900th point of his career. His biggest night of the week came at the New York Rangers last Friday, where he scored two goals and added two assists.

Staal also scored Sunday in the Wild’s 3-2 overtime win over San Jose.

He leads the Wild and is tied for seventh in the NHL with 30 goals.

The Wild hosts the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.