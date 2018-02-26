MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Joseph say a 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly drunkenly crashed his vehicle into an autobody shop and fled Saturday.
According to police, the incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on 109 Cedar Street East in St. Joseph.
Police say the suspect, identified as Jason Wiener of St. Cloud, fled the scene after crashing his SUV into CMS Autobody. He was found a short time later a couple blocks from the scene.
Wiener was then arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI, pending blood results.
Police say the building sustained substantial damage, but there were no serious injuries.