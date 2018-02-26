Filed Under:St Joseph, Suspected Drunken Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Joseph say a 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly drunkenly crashed his vehicle into an autobody shop and fled Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on 109 Cedar Street East in St. Joseph.

Police say the suspect, identified as Jason Wiener of St. Cloud, fled the scene after crashing his SUV into CMS Autobody. He was found a short time later a couple blocks from the scene.

st joseph suspect drunk driver Police: Suspected Drunken Driver Crashes Into Autobody Shop, Flees

(credit: St. Joseph Police)

Wiener was then arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI, pending blood results.

Police say the building sustained substantial damage, but there were no serious injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch