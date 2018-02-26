Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Twins, Prince, Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dearly beloved, we will be gathered at Target Field June 8 to get through this thing called “Prince Night.”

Electric words. The team announced today they will hold a celebration for the late Twin Cities musical legend during their 2018 season, as they did before.

The Twins are facing off that Friday evening against the Los Angeles Angels.

The team said the first 10,000 fans will get a limited edition purple inflatable Prince guitar.

“Immediately following the seventh inning stretch, fans in possession of the inflatable Prince guitar will remain standing and illuminate their guitars for a special moment in remembrance of Prince,” the team said.

In the past, Twins players have swapped out their walk-up music for hits by the Paisley Park rock star.

