MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Say the secret password and get transported back through time to almost 100 years ago.
Speakeasies flourished during the Prohibition era, and now that we’re in the middle of another cocktail renaissance, they’re popping up all over once again.
Your nominations guided us to the following final contenders for Minnesota’s best hot speakeasy. Your vote can now determine the winner!
When will the winner be announced? I am the contact for First Lutheran. greg.tvrdik@firstlutheranalexandria.com Thanks for running this Best of MN our congregation has had a ball with it. Look forward to hearing who won.
What were the options? Just looking for a live nativity to go to, preferably one you can drive through and has living animals.
Do breweries count? Cause I have one in my backyard, the Goat Ridge Brewery in New London!
You mean the best dive bar in the Twin Cities. And really, these aren’t even dive bars.
Corner Bar in St Micheal has all these beat hands down!!!