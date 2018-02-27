MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say two men have been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting during the overnight hours.

According to police, officers responded at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South on the report of a shooting.

There, officers found two men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center via ambulance.

The preliminary investigation has determined both victims were walking on Hennepin when a vehicle passed and shots were fired at them.

The suspect vehicle is described as smaller, compact and appeared to be dark blue or black in color. It was last seen traveling southbound on Hennepin past 5th Street South.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.