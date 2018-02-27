MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The designers working on the old Dayton’s building in downtown Minneapolis are showing off some new designs for the Dayton’s Project.

The designers worked with acclaimed chef Andrew Zimmern to come up with the layout, with the aim of preserving the history of the building.

The new renderings for the retail areas show how they’ve added stair railings to reflect a 1920s art deco feel.

The builders have pulled out nearly 1,200 dumpsters worth of demolition debris. They are recycling 75 percent of it.

The builders say they’ve found some delightful surprises along the way.

“We’ve uncovered an old water fountain that was hidden behind a wall that was built that’s an amazing archaeological kind of artifact,” said Bob Gardner, the CEO of Gardner Builders. “We’ve also found nesting eggs, like Easter eggs.”

Gardner said those eggs were in their original boxes from the 1950s.

Those eggs may be put on display along with other artifacts from the building.