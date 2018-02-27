MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The State Patrol says at least one person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 36 in the east metro.
Troopers say the crash happened around 1 p.m. in Oak Park Heights at the intersection of eastbound Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue.
A collision occurred in the east bound lanes of the highway, prompting authorities to close them as they investigate.
Images from the scene show that the crash involved a car and a semi truck.
The car appeared to have sustained significant back-end damage while the truck sustained front-end damage.
The westbound lanes of Highway 36 were not closed after the crash.