MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The State Patrol says at least one person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 36 in the east metro.

Troopers say the crash happened around 1 p.m. in Oak Park Heights at the intersection of eastbound Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue.

A collision occurred in the east bound lanes of the highway, prompting authorities to close them as they investigate.

Images from the scene show that the crash involved a car and a semi truck.

The car appeared to have sustained significant back-end damage while the truck sustained front-end damage.

The westbound lanes of Highway 36 were not closed after the crash.

