APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The case of a middle school principal accused of staking colleagues and a police detective continues to get more bizarre.

Christopher Endicott now faces charges for breaking into his neighbor’s house.

The Dakota County prosecutor says this may be just the beginning. Endicott is now charged with burglary, accused of stealing two rings and a car key in 2015 from his immediate neighbor in an upscale Apple Valley cul de sac.

The items were found in Endicott’s desk at Century Middle School in Lakeville, where he served as principal until last month, when he was put on paid leave for allegations of stalking other school district employees.

Earlier this month, Endicott ran from reporters after being arrested and charged with stalking the Apple Valley detective investigating the school case.

“This is an ongoing investigation into other unrelated matters to the ones that have led to these two charges,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said.

A judge this week ordered Endicott be taken to Regions Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation to see if he is a threat to himself. The judge also ordered Endicott not to get with eight blocks of his neighbor’s home, which means he cannot return to his own home as the case continues.

Endicott’s next court appearance in March 8. The Lakeville Area School confirmed Endicott remains on paid administrative leave.