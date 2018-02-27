MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said he’ll propose a statewide school safety plan in the wake of the deadly Florida school shooting.

The Democratic governor says he is open to “any and all” solutions to make schools safer, including some that may be controversial.

The Florida school shooting that shocked the nation is sparking tough debate about access to guns, and school safety.

Returning from a White House meeting Tuesday, Dayton says he believes lawmakers are ready to act.

“We want schools to be safer for students, for teachers, for parents. And we’re going to do everything we can to provide that assurance,” Dayton said.

The governor says he’s preparing a school safety initiative that includes security upgrades like bullet proof glass, steel doors and armed guards.

He says he’s including only the items he believes can pass a divided legislature, and he’s open to all ideas, including the possibility of armed guards.

“I’m willing to consider anything and everything, and I’m not going to rule out anything at this point,” Dayton said.

The governor said his school safety bill may not include measures that he believes cannot pass the legislature but still believes are important, like universal background checks, limiting magazine capacity, and banning assault weapons.

“It fires 700 rounds a minute. It is so absurd to think that somebody is going to possess one of these and shoot a deer with 700 rounds? I mean, it’s just absurd.”