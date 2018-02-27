MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was taken into custody late Tuesday morning after a police chase ended with a crash in Minneapolis, authorities say.
Minneapolis police say the incident started when they observed an adult male driving at a high rate of speed and not stopping for traffic control devices in the area of 8th and Humboldt Aves. N. in Minneapolis. Authorities attempted a traffic stop, and the driver fled.
A pursuit ensued, and the driver turned southbound onto Glenwood Avenue, where he struck three parked cars and a fence before coming to a rest. The driver was taken into custody.
Police say nobody was in any of the parked cars, and the man was not injured in the pursuit.