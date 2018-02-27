MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There has been plenty of drama following Delta Air Lines’ decision to end its discount program for NRA members – and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is trying to take advantage of the situation.

In a pun-filled tweet Monday, Frey indirectly suggested that Delta Air Lines move its headquarters to MSP Airport, saying the airline should “check into a city that DOESN’T cater to the @NRA. I’ll be that you won’t want to leave.”

Hey, @Delta – These are turbulent times. And I know that navigating them can be tough. So maybe you want to check into a city that DOESN'T cater to the @NRA. I 'll bet that you won't want to leave. https://t.co/LL1RKLMj1E — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) February 27, 2018

Frey’s tweet is a response to Georgia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle threatening to “kill” any tax legislation that benefits Delta until it reinstates its relationship with the NRA.

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

Delta’s decision to end a discount for NRA members is part of the latest fallout from the deadly school shooting in Florida.

More than a dozen companies, including Metlife, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Best Western, Wyndham and United Airlines have ended NRA partnerships since the school shooting.

Cagle’s comments come as Delta, one of the Georgia’s largest employers, appeared close to convincing lawmakers to restore the $50 million sales tax exemption on jet fuel. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta would be the prime beneficiary of the tax cut.

Cagle was not alone in his push to punish the airline, and the issue appeared poised to become part of the upcoming gubernatorial race in the gun-friendly state.

Sen. Michael Williams, another Republican candidate for governor who had opposed the Delta tax cut before the NRA controversy, praised Cagle’s statement, saying his political rival “is feeling the pressure that we are putting on him.”