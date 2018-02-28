ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO)– New numbers out Wednesday morning show Minnesota’s budget is back in the black.

State economists now forecast a $329 million surplus over the next two years. That’s a $500 million swing in the right direction from the deficit predicted just two months ago.

They credit high forecasts for all major tax types for that change and a strong U.S. economy.

Forecasted spending is also down due to the re-authorization of the CHIP or Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The extra money sets the stage for a fight at the Capitol between lawmakers over where those funds should go.

“We always talk about the fact that when there is a deficit, the politics are intense,” said Hamline University professor David Schultz. “What we have seen over the past few years is that a surplus also has intense politics, figuring out how to use this money.”

Schultz predicts Republicans will fight to use that money for tax cuts, while DFL Gov. Mark Dayton will push to spend more on early childhood education and expanded broadband access throughout the state.