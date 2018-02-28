Filed Under:Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Bemidji, Car Hits Horse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a driver suffered minor injuries after fatally hitting a horse on a roadway near Bemidji early Wednesday morning.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 3:20 a.m. to the incident on Highway 2 in Wilson, which is just west of Bemidji. When officers arrived, they found a horse belonging to an 82-year-old Wilton made had been hit and killed by a 2013 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old Guthrie man, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

