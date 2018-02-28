(credit: Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

By Linda Cameron

In Minnesota, some amazing locally owned coffee shops are out there. Within Twin Cities and outside the metro area are java hideaways for both coffee lovers and non-caffeine drinkers. Some are main event coffee houses and wine bars with tea on the beverage menu. Others are community gathering places where you can Wi-Fi away from home while minding the kids.

The Local Blend

19 W. Minnesota St.

St. Joseph, MN 56374

(320) 363-1011

www.thelocalblend.net

This is a great place to get a coffee fix to the tune of live music. A coffee house and wine bar featuring musical entertainment, The Local Blend serves up locally grown and locally produced organic coffees, baked goods, and other refreshments. Coffee, latte and espressos come in varied strengths and flavors. Also on the menu are hot drinks such as chocolate chai, kid’s cocoa, and spiced ciders and teas. Rounding out the drinks list are cold beverages, beer, wine and locally crafted cocktails. Every Tuesday is open mic night. Cozy and dynamic, The Local Blend has received “best of” awards in the coffee house and local music categories.

The Beanery



301 Minnesota Ave. N.

Aitkin, MN 56431

(218) 927-7811

www.theaitkinbeanery.com

First some breaking news: the Beanery is moving from the Butler Building to a new Aitkin address. But not to worry. The Beanery will continue serving soups, salads, sandwiches and beverage favorites. So feel free to order coffee and delicatessen treats. The espressos, cappuccinos and lattes are steamingly refreshing. The specialty drinks, made from light and dark milk chocolate, satiate both chocoholic and caffeine cravings. Or you can order spiced chai, beer, wine and cocktails. A gathering spot that attracts young professionals, The Beanery has free Wi-Fi, live music events, Ladies Night Out, a Friday Night beer and wine bar, and wine tastings. Such happenings are sure to transition to the cafe’s new Aitkin digs.

Front Porch Coffee & Tea Co.

343 E. Sheridan St.

Ely, MN 55731

(218) 365-2326

www.elysfrontporch.com

A coffee and tea bar with a gift shop, Front Porch is also a Wi-Fi hotspot. For hard-working telecommuters, especially those with children, free Wi-Fi is a win-win. While the kids play, their parents can get work done. During the summer, Front Porch has live outdoor porch concerts. A popular community hangout, Front Porch serves all-day breakfast, lunch, coffee, tea, desserts and alcohol-free beverage specials.

Mario’s Italian Kitchen

201 Lewis St. S.

Watertown, MN 55388

(952) 955-2115

www.watertownmarios.com

Tired of wimpy watered-down espresso at cafés and coffee klatsch chains? Try the craft espressos at Mario’s Italian Kitchen. A single cup is like direct fuel injection. You’ll feel like going for a spin in a Mazda. Brewed to intense perfection, Mario’s espressos keep the inner batteries charged. This picturesque Italian eatery also prepares perfect pasta and pizza.

Capitol Café

2417 E. Franklin Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55406

(612) 354-2515

www.facebook.com/Capitol-Cafe

Although not fancy, this is one of the best Twin Cities coffee shops. Anyone who’s been to Capitol Café loves the friendly service, the food, and the herbed and spiced Somali tea. Just as bracing is the Somcoffee, the equivalent of everyday American java. For a different beverage treat, have a cup of Kaxwe Som, another version of Somalian joe.

