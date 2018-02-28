MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been one of the longest-running shows in town, but now it takes its final curtain.

The Ivey Awards, which have served to highlight the achievements of the local theater community and were founded in 2005, are taking a bow.

A representative for the Ivey Awards sent out a notice Wednesday afternoon announcing the end of the program, due to financial challenges.

“From its inception, the Ivey Awards always adhered to the practice that its own funding would not compete with money earmarked for individual theater organizations or with the making of theater,” Fran Davis said. “We are proud of the great run the Ivey Awards has had for the past 13 years, though just like a production playing to sold-out crowds, sometimes good things come to an end. Therefore, after very careful thought and consideration, the Ivey Awards is ending its run.”

The organization thanked the enthusiasm of the Twin Cities theater community, and the efforts of all who helped them put on 13 years of Ivey Awards shows.