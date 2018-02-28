MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The lineup for “the largest one-day hip-hop festival in the world” has been released!
On Wednesday, Rhymesayers Entertainment and Rose Presents released the lineup for the 11th annual Soundset Festival.
Confirmed artists for the spring festival include: Atmosphere, Erykah Badu, Migos, Logic, Tyler The Creater, and Wu-Tang Clan on the 25th anniversary of “Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers”.
The festival will begin – rain or shine – on May 27 at the Minnesota State Fair grounds.
General admission tickets are $86 with VIP tickets available for $208. You can buy tickets here.
Check out the full lineup below.