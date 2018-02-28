MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison after he drunkenly drove a car through a Metro Transit bus last summer in St. Paul, killing one passenger and seriously hurting another.
Tyler Bjelland, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for criminal vehicular operation in connection to the July 21 crash, court officials in Ramsey County say.
According to a criminal complaint, the crash happened at the intersection of Dale Street and Charles Avenue in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood.
Bjelland was speeding up to 70 mph on residential streets when he blew through a stop sign, hit a median, went airborne, and tore right through a Metro Transit bus.
One of the passengers, 48-year-old Kenneth Foster of St. Paul, was killed. He left behind six children.
Another passenger, Markus Jackson, was critically injured.
Prior to the fatal crash, Bjelland was involved in a minor crash. He also sideswiped another car after tearing through the bus.