MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County judge says the new $15 an hour minimum wage rule in Minneapolis is valid, ending the first legal challenge of the plan since it was passed in June.
The judge ruled that Minnesota’s Fair Labor Act doesn’t preclude towns and cities from passing local wage ordinances to meet the needs of their residents.
The decision means the city’s ordinance, of which the first phase took effect Jan. 1, will continue.
The Graco valve company was the only business involved in the lawsuit which was filed in November.