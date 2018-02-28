Filed Under:Logan Morrison, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins and designated hitter Logan Morrison finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract that includes a 2019 club option that can become guaranteed.

The deal was announced Wednesday, three days after the two sides agreed to terms. Morrison, who has spent the majority of his major league career as a first baseman and also played the corner outfield positions, hit 38 home runs in 2017 for Tampa Bay.

The 30-year-old drove in 85 runs for the Rays last season and posted a career-best .868 on-base-plus-slugging percentage that was higher than any Twins player.

