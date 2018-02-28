MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students and staff at Patrick Henry High School are preparing to head back to class on Wednesday morning after being placed on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man who appeared to be armed was trying to get on a Metro Transit bus, but noticed a squad car in the area, according to Minneapolis Police.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a puffy gray jacket and a brown beanie cap.

Witnesses said the man later ran into the high school through a side door. School had already let out for the day, but 200 students were still inside.

The school was placed on lock down as officers went room by room, looking for the suspect.

As police searched and cleared the building, students were evacuated and placed on waiting buses until their parents or guardians could pick them up.

Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the building within minutes of going inside.

Support staff will be at the school today to help out any students who need help processing the event.