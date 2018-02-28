ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The Diocese of St. Cloud plans to file for bankruptcy to help resolve lawsuits involving sexual abuse of minors.

A three-year window that lifted the statue of limitations on allegations of clergy abuse in Minnesota ended in May 2016. The diocese says 74 civil claims were filed in that time naming 31 members of the clergy who served in the diocese and 30 parishes.

Bishop Donald Kettler says Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization is the best way to ensure that money will be distributed equitably to all the victims and survivors. He says it will also allow the diocese to maintain its normal operations.

Kettler says he met Friday with pastors and trustees from all 131 parishes in the diocese.

The diocese has not decided when it will file the request.

