Filed Under:First Avenue, Surly, Surly Brewing
(credit: Surly Brewing)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bored of PBR? Well, local favorite Surly Brewing has created a new beer for concert-lovers in the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis-based brewer announced Wednesday that it’s collaborated with First Avenue to concoct “+1,” a golden ale that’s built to be enjoyed at Minnesota’s most beloved music venues.

“We wanted to make the kind of beer we like to drink at a Mainroom or Entry show,” said Surly Head Brewer Ben Smith, in a press release.

The new brew is described as an “easy-drinking, classic” ale with light hop notes, low bitterness and relatively low alcohol content (5.1 percent).

+1 will be offered exclusively at First Avenue properties – the Mainroom, the 7th Entry, the Turf Club and the Depot – from March 22 through April 1.

Starting during the week of April 2, the beer — with its stand-out black can — will be released to store shelves.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch