MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More than 55,000 permits to carry were issued to Minnesotans in 2017, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA’s annual permit to carry report, released Thursday, shows 58,219 permits were applied for and 55,069 were issued. That’s down from 2016, when 71,156 permits were issued.

The top five counties for permits were Hennepin (7,029), Anoka (4,051), Dakota (3,535), Ramsey (3,429) and Washington (3,313).

According to the BCA, 89 permits were suspended, 50 revoked and 658 denied last year.

People with permits committed 1,335 crimes last year. Fifty-four percent of those were DWIs or other traffic offenses.

Minnesota has 282,838 valid permits total.