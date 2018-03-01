MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to a drunk-driving crash in Andover that killed his passenger last April.

The Anoka County Attorney’s office says Chandler Joseph Diedrich, of Coon Rapids, had been drinking with his wife and another couple at Pappy’s Café and Tavern from about 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

A Pappy’s employee told investigators they asked Diedrich and his party how they were going to get home after drinking for hours. One of Diedrich’s friends told the employee they live nearby and are all walking home.

Investigators say the party of four then got in to two separate cars: one with Diedrich and the other man, and another with the two women.

Witnesses said they saw Diedrich’s sedan speeding northbound on Undercliff Street Northwest before he lost control at a curve and drove up onto the front yard of a home. The sedan hit a tree and an electrical box, shearing off the passenger’s side.

First responders found the victim, who had suffered significant injuries, laying in the driveway. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said Diedrich smelled of alcohol, slurred his speech and confessed to drinking before the crash.

Diedrich was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. He entered a straight plea to one of the charges Thursday morning, and the second charge was dropped.

His sentencing date is set for May 22, when he is expected to receive between 41 and 57 months in prison.