Top 5: Goat Cheese Recipes!

I’m a little bonkers for signs of spring this week, and you know what’s happening all around us? The baby dairy animals are here, the baby sheep have arrived, the baby goats are starting to pop… For humans in winter this sign of spring means a superabundance of new milk, and local goat cheese makers have the good stuff. I get mine from Donnay Dairy, but there are so many great local cheesemakers, Singing Hills, Stickney Hill.. why are all the goat dairies on a hill? I think it’s because we use the flat bits for crops and the hills for dairy animals, but if you know better let me know! Till then, I think there’s no better way to celebrate goat cheese season than with some very easy and most excellent recipes.

Goat Cheese and Apricot Truffles

Recipe

If you can roll Play-Doh into balls you’re half way to all the technique you need to make fancy goat cheese truffles for parties—serve with a sauvignon blanc for a very lovely spring dinner kick-off.

Marinated Goat Cheese with Herbs and Spices

Recipe

One of my favorite tricks for a cheese board is marinated goat cheese, because if you float a little oil and spice over some goat cheese you end up with something that looks like Jacques Pepin floated in to cook for you, but it’s easy as dumping one thing on top of another thing, which is all you’re doing.

Warmed Gratin of Goat Cheese to Serve with Toasted Bread

Recipe

Are you one of those people who have a cooking grate over your fireplace? I live in envy of those people, not least because you can have wood-grilled bread whenever you want. Or just serve a good bowl of warmed up, herbed goat cheese with plain toast, or crackers if you must.

Puff Pastry Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Tartlets

Recipe

Store bought puff pastry, some caramelized onions and a bit of goat cheese is all you need for a very lovely tart, it makes a light dinner with a green salad, or a very posh appetizer.

Scrambled Eggs with Goat Cheese Sauce

Recipe

This is a deathbed-last-meal for me, soft scrambled eggs with a melted goat-cheese sauce, it’s unbelievably phenomenal. Creamy, tangy, earthy—just amazing.