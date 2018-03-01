MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Looking for some spooky summer plans? In northern Minnesota, there’s slasher movie killer chained to the bottom of a popular diving lake.
Is that creepy enough?
In 2013, a statue of Jason Vorhees of Friday the 13th was built and installed underwater in Crosby, Minnesota.
It’s inspired by the events that transpired in Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, when Jason is defeated by being chained to the bottom of the Crystal Lake. It’s the same place the fictional character died as a child.
The kicker: the lake’s name is Crystal Lake. The video above shows how the statue looked in 2014.
The man behind the statue, Curtis Lahr, says the statue is planted 120 feet down in the lake. Adding to the creepiness, Lahr says the lake is an old iron ore pit.
He posted an update video of how Jason looks in 2017.