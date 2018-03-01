Filed Under:International Eelpout Festival, Leech Lake, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was found dead in a fish house during a fishing festival on a northern Minnesota lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive man in a fish house on Leech Lake just before 9 a.m. Sunday, during the International Eelpout Festival.

Deputies found a 21-year-old man in the fish house and he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified. The sheriff’s office is still investigating his death.

The International Eelpout Festival ran from Feb. 22-25 this year.

