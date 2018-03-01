FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service says the threat of spring flooding along the Red River in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota remains low.

An updated flood outlook released Thursday estimates about a 10 percent chance the Red River will top 30 feet in Fargo, which is 12 feet above flood stage.

There’s a 50 percent chance the river will go 2 feet over flood stage, which won’t be noticeable in the city.

The weather service expects heavy snow Monday, but it shouldn’t alter the flood forecast because abnormally dry conditions have persisted across the basin since February.

The outlook says there’s a 5 percent chance that Devils Lake in northeastern North Dakota will reach an elevation of 1,451.2 feet. The record crest was set in June 2011 at 1,454.3 feet.

