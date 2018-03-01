(credit: Curtiss Christiansen)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The driver of a semi truck involved in a fatal crash earlier this week had been looking at his cell phone before the crash, documents allege.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Oak Park Heights at the intersection of eastbound Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue.

The State Patrol says a Kenworth semi-truck and Toyota Scion were both heading eastbound on Highway 36. The Toyota Scion was stopped at a red light when the semi-truck hit it from behind.

The victim, who was later identified as Robert Bursik of Amery, Wis., died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, who was not injured, was identified as 28-year-old Samuel Wayne Hicks, of Independence, Wis.

Investigators said Hicks initially told them he had been distracted by another vehicle before the crash, but then admitted that he’d had his cell phone in his right hand and had been texting with his girlfriend, with whom he was planning to buy a house. He said he had been looking at Zillow on his phone as well.

The semi’s in-cabin camera showed that Hicks had, at one point, been looking at his phone for eight seconds at one point, and made no effort to brake before striking the other vehicle.

Hicks is currently charged with criminal vehicular homicide, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison upon conviction.