Bartender Brandon Sass of Bitter Cube shared these recipes for Oscar cocktails on WCCO Mid-Morning.

Bespoke Martini

bespoke martini Bitter Cubes Oscar Cocktails

(credit: Bitter Cube)

Recipe:

  • 5 oz Noilly Prat dry vermouth
  • 2 oz Vodka
  • 1 dash orange bitters
  • Complete this cocktail with an olive

Preparation: Build ingredients in a mixing glass, top with cubed ice and stir. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Always garnish with the peel of a lemon. If you’re using a knife, cut off the white pith as it creates unwanted bitterness in the drink. The citrus oils found in the lemon bring out the lemon notes in the flavor profile of high quality vodka.

Espresso Martini

espresso martini Bitter Cubes Oscar Cocktails

(credit: Bitter Cube)

Recipe:

  • 1 1/2 oz vodka
  • 1 oz single origin finest quality espresso
  • 3/4 oz premium coffee liqueur
  • 1 pinch of salt
  • Garnish: salted dark chocolate powder

Preparation:
Shake all ingredients and strain into a martini glass.

Le Fizz

le fizz Bitter Cubes Oscar Cocktails

(credit: Bitter Cube)

Recipe:

  • 1 1/2 parts Vodka
  • 1 part St Germain Elderflower liqueur
  • 1/4 part of a lime
  • 2 parts chilled soda water

Preparation: Add vodka, St. Germain and lime juice into a cocktail shaker. Then top with cubed ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled flute and charge with soda water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch