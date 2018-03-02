Bartender Brandon Sass of Bitter Cube shared these recipes for Oscar cocktails on WCCO Mid-Morning.

Bespoke Martini

Recipe:

5 oz Noilly Prat dry vermouth

2 oz Vodka

1 dash orange bitters

Complete this cocktail with an olive

Preparation: Build ingredients in a mixing glass, top with cubed ice and stir. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Always garnish with the peel of a lemon. If you’re using a knife, cut off the white pith as it creates unwanted bitterness in the drink. The citrus oils found in the lemon bring out the lemon notes in the flavor profile of high quality vodka.

Espresso Martini

Recipe:

1 1/2 oz vodka

1 oz single origin finest quality espresso

3/4 oz premium coffee liqueur

1 pinch of salt

Garnish: salted dark chocolate powder

Preparation:

Shake all ingredients and strain into a martini glass.

Le Fizz

Recipe:

1 1/2 parts Vodka

1 part St Germain Elderflower liqueur

1/4 part of a lime

2 parts chilled soda water

Preparation: Add vodka, St. Germain and lime juice into a cocktail shaker. Then top with cubed ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled flute and charge with soda water.