Bracket season is right around the corner and this year it’s time to switch your pool to 5-Hour Energy Real Time Brackets! You can change your picks, LIVE, during each tournament game! Switch your pick during any game until there’s four minutes left! More madness, more fun! Sign up today!

Filling out a 100% bracket? That’s hard. Getting yourself back to 100%? That’s easy! All it takes is a 5-Hour Energy Shot!

Sign up for the 5-Hour Energy Real Time Bracket today at wcco.rtbrackets.com, where you can change your picks live during each tournament game!