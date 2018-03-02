MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A major weekend road closure begins on Interstate 35W Friday night and will last through the weekend.

The busy stretch will close in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 62 in Minneapolis.

We typically think of traffic headaches happening during rush hour, but this one will hit over the weekend.

MnDOT is shutting down the portion of 35W so crews can demolish the 38th Street Bridge.

This closure means drivers will be sent on a miles-long detour along 394, Highway 100 and Highway 62.

In order to complete this work, the ramp from 36th Street to 35 will shut down and will remain closed for more than 3 years, until the fall of 2021.

Access to the bridge closed at 6 a.m. Friday.

MnDOT is encouraging pedestrians to use the 40th Street bridge instead.