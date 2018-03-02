MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in southern Minnesota say a dangerous opioid disguised to look like prescription pain medication was responsible for three overdoses last weekend.

Authorities in Northfield responded to a report of two unresponsive adults Friday, Feb. 23. First responders administered an opioid overdose medication known as narcan or naloxone and transported both people to the hospital, where they recovered.

Sunday, responders again administered naloxone to an unresponsive male. That person was also hospitalized and he recovered.

Police said all three people ingested a similar drug – a small, round, blue pill with K9 stamped into it. According to police, the pills had been bought as “Oxy” – a common nickname for OxyContin, oxycodone or Percocet, all opioid-based pain medications.

Test results released Friday show the pills actually contained carfentanil, an extremely potent opioid.

Northfield police are still investigating the overdoses. Anyone with information is asked to call 507-645-4477.