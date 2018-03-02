INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carlie Wagner and Kenisha Bell combined for 53 points and Minnesota defeated Iowa 90-89 on Friday despite a school and Big Ten Tournament record 48 points by the Hawkeyes’ Megan Gustafson.

Wagner had 27 points and Bell 26, but the fourth-seeded Golden Gophers (23-7) were not assured a semifinal date with top-seeded and 13th-ranked Ohio State on Saturday until Amanda Ollinger’s 3-pointer missed as time ran out.

Gustafson was 19 of 26 from the field and 10 of 12 from the foul line to surpass the 43 points Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell scored in 2016. Gustafson’s last points, a 3-point play, put the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes up 87-85 with 1:23 to play and broke the school record of 46 points set by Chrystal Smith on Nov. 11, 2005.

Destiny Pitts, who had 14 points, quickly answered with a 3-pointer for Minnesota and Gadiva Hubbard, who scored 15, made a steal and then two free throws at 52 seconds for a 90-87 lead.

Kathleen Doyle got a quick layup for Iowa (24-7) at 35 seconds and Ollinger got a steal with 10 seconds left but couldn’t connect after a timeout.

Iowa was 33 of 61 from the field but Minnesota put up 19 more shots because of fewer turnovers (7 to 19) and more offensive rebounds (13 to 6).

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)