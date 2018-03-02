MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you ever get annoyed by a co-worker going out for smoke breaks?

A new survey by e-cigarette maker Halo shows 42 percent of non-smokers think they should get three to five extra vacation days to make up for that time.

What’s more, 28 percent of smokers agree.

Halo says the average smoker uses about six days a year on work smoke breaks.

Late last year, a marketing firm in Japan announced it would award its non-smoking employees more vacation days to make up for the cigarette breaks their co-workers take.

