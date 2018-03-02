MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northeast Minneapolis brewery that focused on British-inspired craft beer, like brown ale, has suddenly closed.

With a Facebook post Thursday, NorthGate Brewing announced it is closed “effective immediately” due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We want to thank all of our supporters, customers, partners, family and friends for the last five years,” the brewery said. “So long, and thanks for all the fish.”

The brewery opened in 2014.

It’s a rare closure for a seemingly strong craft brewery scene in Twin Cities. Harriet Brewing, a south Minneapolis brewery, closed in 2016.