Filed Under:Northgate Brewing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northeast Minneapolis brewery that focused on British-inspired craft beer, like brown ale, has suddenly closed.

With a Facebook post Thursday, NorthGate Brewing announced it is closed “effective immediately” due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We want to thank all of our supporters, customers, partners, family and friends for the last five years,” the brewery said. “So long, and thanks for all the fish.”

The brewery opened in 2014.

It’s a rare closure for a seemingly strong craft brewery scene in Twin Cities. Harriet Brewing, a south Minneapolis brewery, closed in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch