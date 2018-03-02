This week’s pet guest is Angel!

From our friends at the Animal Humane Society:

“Angel is a 10-year-old Coonhound mix. She is a sweetheart who likes to stretch out and lounge most days. She originally came to Animal Humane Society in 2013. She was adopted and with a family for several years until that family lost their home. She came back and was adopted again in late 2016, but unfortunately it ended up not being the best fit. A few fun facts about Angel: she loves food and knows how to open the refrigerator, she loves to cuddle, and she loves to explore. She’s looking forward to making her TV debut.”

