Bradley Braves vs. Drake Bulldogs

Friday, March 2, 2018, 3:30 pm ET

BRADLEY -1

Bradley gets a huge break that point guard Darrell Brown’s sprained ankle isn’t as bad as initially thought. Brown, who is the team’s best player, was ruled probable on Thursday. The Braves lost both regular season games to Drake, giving them a revenge angle I love during conference tournaments. Bradley took care of business this season when listed as a favorite, going 11-4 against the spread. During tournament time, I’m always going to side with the better defensive team, and that would be Bradley in this case. The Braves allowed 45.5 percent shooting by opponents on the road, and the Bulldogs yielded 47 percent. Drake’s only defensive strength is not allowing many free throws, which is a Bradley forte, but the Braves get their revenge, 72-66.

SportsLine Expert: Kenny White (31-19 in last 50 CBB picks)

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Friday, March 2, 2018, 6:30 pm ET

UNDER 135.5

Both these teams have lived with the Under for most of the season, but lately the total has been so low the Over is hitting. The line today is too high. Each team goes by a defense-first mantra, neither wants a speedy tempo, and then there’s season history on the side of Under. When these teams face an opponent averaging greater than 72 points per game — as is the case each way Friday — the Under has hit a remarkable 16 out of 18 instances.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (3-0 in last 3 CBB O/U picks)

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Friday, March 2, 2018, 9:00 pm ET

IOWA STATE +10

My projections see the Cyclones staying within a couple of baskets with slumping Oklahoma, making the double-digit underdog the clear play Thursday. The Sooners have one of the top players in the country in Trae Young, but something just isn’t clicking with this underachieving team. The Sooners have lost seven of eight, and looked increasingly dreadful in the process. Iowa State won the first meeting 88-80 as a six-point home underdog. Oklahoma might get its revenge in the rematch, but you can’t possibly justify laying the points with such a reeling club.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (9-3 in last 12 CBB O/U picks)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls

Friday, March 2, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

CHICAGO +1.5

The Bulls’ miserable stretch — losers of five straight, 13 of 15 and 1-6 ATS in their last seven — along with the Mavs’ recent success ATS (5-2) has pushed the line away from the home team. But the Mavericks are 1-4 against the spread in the last five when it’s under three points. The Bulls are playing for the future right now, which hasn’t helped their overall mark, but they’re improving (their last home loss was a one-pointer to the Sixers). Dallas is also an abysmal 7-24 overall on the road. Take the home team and the points.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (3-0 in last 3 NBA picks)

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards

Friday, March 2, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

TORONTO -3

The Raptors are looking to avenge a three-point loss to the Wizards a month ago, and I think they get it done in Washington. The Wizards are playing their third game in four nights. Toronto has won 11 of 13 and has covered eight of 10. The Raptors have scored at least 115 points in five straight. Look for Washington to hang around early but let it get away late. Lay it.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (31-18-1 in last 50 NBA picks)

