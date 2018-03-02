MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time, we’re hearing why the former Minneapolis schools athletic director says he abruptly resigned.

Trent Tucker walked away last month after five years overseeing high school sports in the city.

In a WCCO Radio interview with Mike Max, the former Gopher and pro basketball player said he didn’t see eye-to-eye with new district leadership.

“At times when new leadership comes in, they may have some different ideas about how things should work,” Tucker said. “And like I mentioned before, some of these conversations began to take place almost a year ago about — there could be changes to the athletic structure. I just feel like, at this time, it was time for me to move on, to look to do something different and give them the opportunity to move forward as well.”

In a statement when Tucker resigned, school leaders said they appreciated his contributions to the district.