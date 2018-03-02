MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal agents are seizing dozens of guns and bombs from the home of a student who threatened another student, police say.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office, police discovered the cache of guns, ammunition, at least one explosives and a ballistic vest Friday at the home of a 13-year-old boy in Vadnais Heights. Investigators say he threatened another student from the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture. That student told a parent, who relayed the threat to law enforcement.

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the St. Paul Bomb Squad are seizing the weapons from the home, which the Ramsey County Sheriff says were unsecured and easily accessible to the 13-year-old.

Officers arrested the two parents on suspicion of misdemeanor negligent storage of a firearm. The 13-year-old was arrested, too.