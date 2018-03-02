MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — March is typically a quiet time for deals, but lifestyle reporter Nancy Ngo from the Pioneer Press says you can still save on cruises and luggage. And now is the time to book your kids’ summer camps.

Luggage

March is in between the more bustling holiday and summer travel seasons, and shopping for luggage isn’t as popular this time of the year. Retailers are offering extra incentive by offering big markdowns. The nice thing is the deals in this category go beyond suitcases, and includes other travel gear such as backpacks and duffle bags.

Cruises

Speaking of traveling, after the holidays, cruise lines have a promotional period referred to as “wave season.” The difference between wave season and other promotions? In addition to deals on cruises you might see other times of the year, wave season can include perks such as free room upgrades, onboard spending credits as well as dining and drink packages when you book. Wave season runs January through March, so this is the last month to capitalize on those deals.

Crafts

March is a great time to stock up on craft supplies. March is National Craft Month and throughout the month you’ll find plenty of promotion on craft supplies for making everything from those home decor pieces to jewelry. In addition to sales, look for special events and classes throughout the month.

Summer Camps

Enrollment for summer camps or starting up this time of the year. Many camps offer incentive for you to sign up early. So if you have an eye on that nature, arts, sports-themed or other summer camp, start looking and sign up soon to maximize on those early enrollment discounts.