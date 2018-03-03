Filed Under:Interstate 35W, Local TV, Minneapolis, Minnesota Department Of Transportation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews tore down the 38th Street Bridge Saturday in Minneapolis.

Interstate 35W closed in both directions Friday night between Interstate 94 and Highway 62 in the lead-up to the demolition.

38th street bridge demolition Busy Mpls. I 35W Stretch Closed As MnDOT Tears Down Bridge

(credit: CBS)

Drivers are being detoured through the weekend along I-394, Hwy. 100 and Hwy. 62.

This project is part of a massive renovation of the I-35W corridor, which will not be completed until 2021.

The interstate will re-open at 5 a.m. on Monday in time for the morning commute.

