MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins are banking on Byron Buxton this season.

He broke out last year, and it’s changed his personality — he’s now a more outgoing, confident player, both on and off the field.

WCCO’s Mike Max sat down with Buxton to reflect, and look at what’s ahead.

“I’ve got to get back to having fun, get back to playing the game the way I know how to play it,” Buxton said. “When I look back on this past year, I actually looked back on how much I smiled. The more I smiled, the more fun I had, the better I played.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.