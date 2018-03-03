MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a house fire in Columbia Heights.

Crews were called to the 4500 block of Fillmore Street around 1:30 p.m. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Firefighters tried to get in and find a woman who was trapped, but couldn’t get to her until the fire was knocked down. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition isn’t known.

Officials believe the fire started in the garage but they’re still investigating what caused the fire.