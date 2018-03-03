Filed Under:Columbia Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a house fire in Columbia Heights.

Crews were called to the 4500 block of Fillmore Street around 1:30 p.m. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived.

columbia heights house fire Woman Hospitalized After Columbia Heights House Fire

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters tried to get in and find a woman who was trapped, but couldn’t get to her until the fire was knocked down. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition isn’t known.

Officials believe the fire started in the garage but they’re still investigating what caused the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch